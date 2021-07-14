Half of the drivers who died in 2020 had used alcohol, drugs or psychotropic drugs

Car traffic on the South or A-4 highway, near the town of the municipality of Getafe. (Photo: Eduardo Parra / Europa Press)

48.7% of the 597 drivers who died last year in traffic accidents subjected to autopsy had consumed alcohol, drugs or psychotropic drugs, which is almost 4 percentage points more than a year earlier and an increase of 6.2% in the last decade.

Most of those who tested positive for alcohol, 78.5%, had a very high rate, equal to or greater than 1.2, five times more than the maximum allowed at the wheel (0.25). In addition, the proportion of pedestrians killed by being hit in traffic accidents with positive toxicological results has increased compared to 2019. Of 136 pedestrians killed by being hit in traffic accidents and subjected to autopsy, 56 (41.2%) tested positive.

These are the main conclusions of the annual report of the National Institute of Toxicology on the incidence of consumption of alcohol, drugs and psychotropic drugs in traffic victims, presented this Tuesday and which includes the analyzes carried out on 597 deaths in road accidents, of which 291 drivers, 136 pedestrians and 72 companions.

Alcohol continues to be the substance most consumed by deceased drivers, followed by cocaine and cannabis and, in third place, psychotropic drugs. Thus, 31.2% of the victims tested positive for alcohol, 20.1% for drugs and 13.4% for psychotropic drugs.

Almost 95% were men

An immense majority of the cases (94.8%) with positive toxicological results corresponded to male drivers, and only 5.2% were women, which, according to the Report, “is obviously an epidemiological data of great importance in development of campaigns to prevent road accidents ”.

The majority of drivers with positive results drove a passenger car (49.1%) or a motorcycle or moped (39.2%). In addition, 68.4% of them have an average of between 25 and 54 years old and most of the positives occur on working days, regardless of age.

With respect to drug-positive cases, the drug used alone was cocaine (60.8%), followed by cannabis (53.3%). As for psychotropic drugs, the most consumed by deceased drivers were benzodiazepines (62.5%), followed by antidepressants (40%) and opioids (26.2%).

The most common polydrug use (more than one substance) were alcohol and cocaine (51.9%), followed by alcohol and cannabis (23.1%) and alcohol, cocaine and cannabis (15.4%).

As for the deceased pedestrians, the majority were 65 years of age and older; alcohol continues to be the most consumed substance (53.6%), followed by psychotropic drugs (48.2%) and drugs (25%). Among those who tested positive for alcohol, 73.3% had a BAC equal to or greater than 1.20.

The psychotropic drugs most consumed by the pedestrians who died were benzodiazepines, followed by antidepressants and antiepileptics.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

