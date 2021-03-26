Half of Spaniards believe that teleworking is positive

(Photo: Morsa Images via Getty Images)

Teleworking has come to stay, at least sporadically, and judging by the data from the new CIS barometer, this change in trend would be to the liking of citizens. According to the report Trends in digital society during the covid-19 pandemic, published this Friday, 49.9% of Spaniards value teleworking positively.

Among the advantages that respondents cited are avoiding travel (76.8%), favoring family conciliation (75.5%) and owning their time to organize their schedule (63.5%). On the other side of the scale are 19.2% of citizens who believe that teleworking is negative for workers because it encourages isolation (69.4%) and they work more hours than established (63.4%) .

The labor panorama has changed radically since March, when teleworking was common in only 2.5% of Spaniards. That percentage, according to this study, has skyrocketed in the last year among the workforce to 46.3%.

62.2% of those surveyed believe that teleworking has been positive for companies because it reduces costs

Judging by the data released by the CIS, this change in trend has helped Spanish families, since 58.6% of those surveyed believe that it has been positive for family life. As for companies, 62.2% of the people who have participated in the barometer think that they have come out winning. Among other reasons, because it is a way to reduce costs (65.9%) and avoid travel (61.2%).

The speed with which the coronavirus spread through Spain made many people have to improvise. 30.6% of those surveyed had to use a computer of their own while the confinement lasted and 79.1% assumed the costs of Internet connection.

