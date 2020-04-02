More than 3.9 billion people, half the world’s population, have already been invited or forced to stay at home to fight the spread of COVID-19, according to a count made Thursday from a database of the ..

Those measures, in the form of mandatory or recommended confinements, curfews or quarantines, affect more than 90 countries or territories. The implementation of the curfew in Thailand (effective as of Friday) is the measure that allowed reaching the threshold of 50% of humanity.

At least 2,780 million inhabitants, in 49 countries and territories, have been mandated to confine themselves.

No region of the world is spared: Europe (Italy, Spain, France, United Kingdom, Asia (India, Nepal, Sri Lanka …), the Middle East (Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Israel), Africa (South Africa, Morocco, Madagascar ), America (Colombia, Argentina, Peru, and a large part of the United States) and Oceania (New Zealand).

Eritrea is the last country to join the list.

In most cases, people can leave their homes to go to work, buy basic necessities or go to the doctor.

Other territories (at least ten, with 600 million inhabitants) call their citizens to stay at home, but do not compel them to do so. This is the case of Mexico, the main states of Brazil, Iran, Germany, Uganda and Canada.

At least 26 other nations or territories (around 500 million inhabitants) imposed curfews.

It is something that has been seen a lot in Latin American countries, such as Chile, Guatemala, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Puerto Rico, but also in Africa (Egypt, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Mali, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Mauritania and Gabon).

Likewise, at least seven countries have quarantined their main cities and prohibited entry and exit. This is the case of Kinshasa, Riyadh, Helsinki, among others.