The Guatemalan Minister of Health reported that on one of the repatriated flights, 75 percent of the passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Between 50 and 70 percent of Guatemalan migrants deported from the United States arrived in their country of origin with coronavirus (Covid-19), reported on Tuesday the Guatemalan Minister of Health, Hugo Monroy.

The official said at a press conference that the number of cases in the Central American country has increased considerably in recent days as a result of the arrival of deported nationals by air, from the US immigration authorities.

In particular, Monroy highlighted the case of one of the repatriate flights, where 75 percent of the passengers tested positive for Covid-19. However, it omitted details about the identity of those infected for security reasons.

The minister asked not to stigmatize migrants for having contracted the virus in the North American country, which he called the “Wuhan of America.” However, he highlighted the importance of transparency in the number of infections in the country, local newspaper Prensa Libre reported.

On March 18th, the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, He asked the US authorities to carry out medical evaluations of the detainees before returning them to their country by air, as a measure to continue allowing this type of repatriation flight. However, the agreement has not been fulfilled.

The Health Minister announced the Guatemalan government’s plans to soon begin massive tests of Covid-19 among the population, but this phase of containing the pandemic continues in planning.

Monroy applauded the effort of the Guatemalan agencies to contain the virus, which is reflected in the 167 confirmed cases until April 13. “We are prepared for a rebound,” the minister said in a meeting with deputies from the opposition party Unidad Nacional de la Esperanza. (Ntx)