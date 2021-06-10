Half of British fans bet on France win in Euro: Entain

Jun 10 (.) – Almost half of British fans joined their peers across Europe in betting on France as the winner of the Euro, sports betting firm Entain said on Thursday.

Italy’s match with Turkey on Friday will kick off the Euro, which was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last edition of 2016, Portugal beat France in the final.

Entain PLC, owner of Ladbrokes, bwin, Coral and Eurobet, said that around 28% of the clients of its platforms bet on France as the final winner, followed by England and Belgium.

“Most of the bets will be placed after the tournament starts, and we expect to see roughly twice as many fans placing bets in euros than at the last World Cup” in 2018, Entain CEO Jette Nygaard-Andersen said in a release.

The Euro has already garnered bets from 1.5 million fans since the beginning of the year, with more than half of those bets placed by British clients, the company said.

Entain, which is listed on the London Stock Exchange, said its platforms are well prepared to handle the large amount of traffic expected for the championship, which marks the 60th anniversary of the flagship tournament of European soccer governing body UEFA.

The company, which seeks to capitalize on a surge in online gambling amid lockdown measures by the virus by buying companies on regulated gambling markets, recently closed the acquisition of European operators Bet.pt and Enlabs AB.

He also indicated that his British clients have bet more on England captain Harry Kane, followed by Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku as their options to score the most goals.

(Report by Pushkala Aripaka, Muvija M and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)