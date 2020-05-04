Drugs effective against covid-19 1:49

. – The coronavirus pandemic highlights any number of challenges the country faces, from the pressure it exerts on our healthcare system to the delicate state of our economy and the dangers of living in a connected global community.

One of the least publicized but major challenges that has emerged (or resurfaced) amid the coronavirus pandemic is the major disinformation problem facing the country.

In a new Pew Research Center survey, 50% of Americans said it is “difficult” to distinguish what is true from what is not when it comes to the pandemic, while 49% describe that process as “easy”.

Two thirds of respondents (64%) say they have seen “some” (48%) or “many” (15%) news about the coronavirus that they think is made up. Almost 4 in 10 (38%) admit to having heard something about the virus that they believed was true, but then found out it was false.

There is no doubt that part of this confusion is due to the fact that covid-19 is a completely new disease, which explains not only why it is such a major health threat, but also why information and facts about it seem fungible.

(Remember, for example, the conventional wisdom that wearing masks was unnecessary unless you were sick or if you were a healthcare professional? Yes, well. That has already changed.)

How to use masks correctly? 1:39

But it’s also hard not to see President Donald Trump’s role in people’s struggles to discern fiction from reality in all of this new coronavirus.

Still on a daily basis, Trump speaks publicly through press conferences of the coronavirus working group or in some other appearance about the virus and about the fight his administration is doing against it.

And consistently, it says things that are not true or constitute major exaggerations of known facts. Among the claims Trump has made about the virus are these:

* That the United States had it “very under control”

* That the United States had done more tests to detect the coronavirus than all the other important countries in the world “combined”

* That hydroxychloroquine was proving to be effective in treating the virus

* That a coronavirus vaccine was not far

* That injecting (or consuming) disinfectant could be a treatment option against coronavirus.

Trump is not responsible for misuse of disinfectants

There are more, many more affirmations. And what is truly terrifying is not only that Trump says these things but that there is a conservative echo chamber that repeats and amplifies them, with little or no context or factual verification.

That’s not to mention the fact that we know that evil foreign actors (Russia, China) are deeply interested in creating chaos in the American political system by spreading disinformation using tools online and offline.

Or conspiracy theorists who push their false narratives using various methods on the internet.

The point is that it is becoming increasingly difficult, even for someone who pays attention to the news, to distinguish real events from fiction. And when we talk about a highly transmissible virus without a vaccine or herd immunity, that becomes a life-threatening reality.

.