Half of American adults have received at least one anticovid shot

Half of all adults in the United States (US) have received at least one injection against COVID-19, the government announced, marking another milestone in the nation’s largest vaccination campaign, but leaves more work to be done to convince skeptical Americans to do so.

Nearly 130 million people 18 years of age and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4% of the total adult population, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

About 84 million adults, or approximately 32.5% of the population, have been fully vaccinated.

The US passed the 50% mark just one day after the global death toll from the coronavirus surpassed a staggering three million, according to totals compiled by Johns Hopkins University, although the actual number is believed to be significantly higher.

The country’s vaccination rate, at 61.6 doses administered per 100 people, is currently behind Israel, which leads among countries with at least 5 million people with a rate of 119.2. The United States also lags behind the United Arab Emirates, Chile and the United Kingdom, which are vaccinating at a rate of 62 doses per 100 people, according to Our World in Data, an online research site.

The vaccination campaign offered hope in places like Nashville, Tennessee, where the Music City Center was filled with people looking to get vaccinated. The high demand for appointment-only vaccines at the convention center has stabilized enough that walk-ins are welcome starting this week.

The states with the highest vaccination rates have a history of voting Democrats and supporting President Joe Biden in the 2020 election: New Hampshire at the top, at 71.1%, followed by New Mexico, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Maine, CDC data shows.

The demand has not been the same in many areas of Tennessee, particularly in rural areas.

Tennessee is in the bottom four states for rates of adults receiving at least one vaccine, at 40.8%. It is followed only by Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi, three other southern states that lean Republicans and voted for Donald Trump last fall.

Vaccination rates don’t always line up with how states vote. But polls by The Associated Press-NORC Public Affairs Research Center have shown trends linking political leanings and attitudes about vaccines and other issues related to the pandemic.

A poll conducted in late March found that 36% of Republicans said they probably or definitely will not get vaccinated, compared to 12% of Democrats. Similarly, a third of rural Americans said they were leaning against getting vaccinated, while less than a quarter of people living in cities and suburbs shared that hesitation.

Overall, willingness to get vaccinated has increased, surveys show.

With information from Voice of America