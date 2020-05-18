The most creative players have the best tools to create their own levels and mods.

Although since its successful launch on PC last March we have already seen some other mod for Half-Life: Alyx, it has not been until now thatValveadded support forSteam workshopin a still beta phase, which means that there is a way to go when it comes to integrating new options and tools so that fans of the Half Life universe can create more and better mods and content for this great virtual reality game.

Steam Workshop allows you to see and play everything that the community has uploaded.“You cancreate new levels, models, textures and animationsfor Half-Life: Alyx, and the Steam Workshop allows you to see and play everything that the community has uploaded, “reports the study by Gabe Newell in an official statement published on Steam, where they anticipate some of the crazy things they can carry out Fans. “Want to create your own experimental VR physics space or a gigantic Rube Goldberg machine? Design a new combat showdown with a dozen Alliance soldiers at once? And how about assembling the world’s longest multi-tool puzzle, or imagining a whole new City 17 district? “

In an extensive message published in the Valve store, the news of Half Life Alyx and its support for the Steam Workshop have been announced, with abundant tools that promisegive great freedom to the most creative players. In addition, the authors of this action game warn, “various sample maps” have been published that seek to show and explain everything that can be done with Alyx’s editing tools.

If you haven’t had a chance yet, we recommend reading our analysis of Half Life Alyx to discover all that this great action game offers for virtual reality. Success has accompanied this Valve title, which in its first weeks would have sold close to a million copies, a spectacular figure considering that it is exclusive to virtual reality. If you are fond of this new technology, you may also be interested in taking a look at our special with 5 strange accessories for virtual reality.

More about: Half Life Alyx, Steam Workshop and Mods.

.