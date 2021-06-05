Half dressed !, Livia Brito unseats Cynthia Rodríguez | Instagram

Young, beautiful and successful !, Livia Brito and Cynthia Rodríguez showed off in social networks fitted and in black, but ultimately, the one who became the queen was the beauty SoullessIt was photographed half dressed and captured hundreds of looks on Instagram.

Livia Brito Pestrana he stole sighs by posting on his official Instagram account how he dressed, revealing a fitted and attractive black body and more, while he tried to pull up his pants.

The actress posed as if she did not realize it, while a pair of light-colored pants climbed up her pronounced curves. The photograph showed that Brito is a true modeling professional, in addition to her beauty of face and body.

The image was shared by the protagonist of La Desalmada on December 18, 2019 and obtained more than 250 thousand reactions on the famous social network. The followers of Livia Brito did not miss the opportunity to remind her how beautiful she is.

On the other hand, the one who frequently appears on social networks and on television is the beautiful girlfriend of Carlos Rivera, Cynthia Rodriguez. The conductor of Come the joy She is not far behind in terms of beauty and she wore a fitted black dress.

The former academic posed with a smile, sitting on a bench, enjoying the view and having a good time, the short dress revealed her beautiful legs adorned with beautiful colored sandals.

Cynthia Rodríguez shared the image a day ago and has obtained more than 190 thousand reactions on her official Instagram account. Rodríguez accompanied the photograph with a nice message, “My home is you.” Could it be that she was talking about her beloved Carlos? Or is it a message for his followers?

The Instagram comment box did not stop with praise for Cynthia, her followers claim to love her smile and did not hesitate to repeat how beautiful she is again and again.