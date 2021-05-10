half confess to overindulging in alcohol and almost 20% have “risky” relationships

The 60.9% of first-year college students degree and first registration they got drunk in the last 12 months and, of those, more than 18% had “risky” sexual behaviors.

This is revealed by the study Declared experiences of risky sexual behaviors in relation to alcohol consumption in the first year of university, published this week in the Spanish Journal of Public Health of the Ministry of Health, funded by the National Plan on Drugs and the Carlos III Health Institute through the call of the Health Research Fund and in which a total of 9,862 students participated from the universities of Alicante, Cantabria, Castilla-La Mancha, Granada, Huelva, Jaén, León, Salamanca, Valencia, Valladolid and Vigo for the academic years from 2011-2012 to 2017-2018.

The objective of this work, based on the uniHcos Project (University, life habits, follow-up cohort) and carried out from a questionnaire with more than 400 items, was to study if the risky sexual behaviors when consuming alcohol (CSRA) are associated with higher risk consumption and, specifically, it revealed that 90.3% consumed alcohol and 60.9% had drunkenness in the last year.

On the other hand, 78.2% consumed alcohol in the last month, while 49% had binge consumption in that period. Consumption in the last month and drunkenness in the last year were higher in men and CSRAs were higher in those who got drunk (15.7% practiced unprotected sex, 1.9% sexual abuse and 0.7% took advantage of sex from another person) and among those who binged (17.1%, 1.9% and 0.7%, respectively).

The women with both high-risk consumption had more sexual abuse (2.2%), and men were the ones who most took advantage of others sexually (after drunkenness, 1.2% and after binge consumption, 1.3%).

Among consumers in the last year, 11.5% reported unprotected sex, the 1.4% sexual abuse and 0.5% take sexual advantage of someone.

Start of consumption

The mean age of onset of alcohol consumption was 15.3 years, those who started it before 15 they were 31.5%, with no significant differences by sex. The most frequent places of consumption were bars (63.1%) and private parties (45.8%) and in men, consumption in bars, on the street (bottle) and private parties was “significantly” higher.

According to the study authors, the results raise the need to carry out health promotion interventions interdisciplinary and intersectoral in this “vital” period to address the different protective and risk factors in order to avoid problematic alcohol consumption; through interventions on the context that make it difficult to access, detection of risky alcohol consumption early and intervention through individual counseling.

Along with this, they also consider important the promotion of programs that work on the “False Expectations” Regarding Alcohol Consumption and Sexual Relationships and enhance the skills to deal with peer pressure.

