10 milliliters of methyl alcohol, the equivalent of half a wheelie, are enough for a person to die if they ingest it. And if you’re lucky, the least serious sequel is blindness, Miguel Macías, coordinator of the Doctorate in Pharmacology at the University of Guadalajara (UdeG) detailed.

It indicated that being a product of artisan elaboration, it is not registered with the Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks of Jalisco (Coprisjal), so the consumer does not know what it is made of.

Some 40 people have died in the Entity from drinking methyl alcohol, a substance for industrial use that is present in cleaning products, antifreeze, paints and varnishes.

Deaths have also been documented in Puebla, Morelos, Hidalgo, Yucatan and the Dominican Republic. There are at least 110 deaths in the country from this cause.

Gabriel Real, professor of the Diploma in Toxicology at the UdeG, added that “the problem is that they are mixtures of this (methyl) alcohol with other types of alcohols”. And the worst: it lacks sanitary protocols and rigor.

The head of the Coprisjal, Denis Santiago Hernández, affirmed that the sale of adulterated alcohol and mixed with methanol occurred due to the shortage of ethyl alcohol, which began to be highly demanded due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the assurances of artisanal alcohol and the health alert, the establishments for the sale of aviaries have been forced to close. THE INFORMER / G. Rooster





Methanol impacts the “death squad”

“El Chupes”, “El Rigo” and “El Bimbo” are gone. The three of them, who lived in the town of Ajijic, in the municipality of Chapala, suffered from alcoholism. In fact, they were part of a particular group calling itself the “death squad”, which shares their fondness for drinking and which, therefore, has gradually been reduced.

All three died on Sunday. They ingested methyl alcohol and are part of the official statistics of nine people who died from that cause in the town. That day, Rodrigo Alejandro Covarrubias and José Guadalupe López raised the glass with them, but they survived.

The first remembers that he took a drink from his drink and began to lose his sight. “I got sick. I drank alcohol on Sunday and had a severe headache and liver pain. They took me urgently to the Red Cross and then to the Jocotepec hospital. ”

He says he’s feeling a little better, but he still looks a little “fuzzy” and his body hurts.

José ran with the same luck, because the same day he was discharged. “I didn’t take much, but it did hurt me. I have to go get checked. ”

At the hospital they were given medication and recommended healthy eating, vitamins and serum. “They will be watching us to see how we are going and then they will discharge us,” says Rodrigo.

Artisanal alcohol “evaporates” in Chapala

After the health alert for the consumption of methyl alcohol in the Chapala riverside, the bulk liquid that was marketed in some municipalities of that region was scarce.

In wineries and stalls where traditional pajares are sold, it is reported that there is no more alcohol. Merchants and City Hall staff detailed that seizures were made at the main points of sale in the region.

“Here they have come twice to check”, shared a merchant from the Center of the municipality.

The Chapala government reported that it has seized 85 liters of adulterated alcohol in establishments in the first box and in Ajijic. “The merchandise has already been placed at the disposal of the State Prosecutor, who will be in charge of the investigations,” he said.

CLASSIC DRINKS

Pajaretes and chirispeta, tradition on the riverside

On the banks of Chapala, the consumption of alcohol in bulk in different drinks is a tradition. The inhabitants of the region detailed that the aviaries that are made with raw milk (freshly milked) and a jet of alcohol are very common and besieged. These are sold at the foot of the road, mainly where there are stables, although the famous chirispeta is also very popular, a drink that is made with 96-degree alcohol or cane distillate and stirred with cola.

