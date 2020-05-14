15 minutes. More than half a million health and essential workers in the United States are “dreamers”, according to data from the New American Economy (NAE) foundation.

In 2017, President Trump eliminated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and gave rise to a protracted judicial dispute that now runs in the Supreme Court of Justice.

“The data serves as a reminder that dreamers save lives every day, whether it’s wearing a military uniform abroad or a gown in our hospitals here at home,” said philanthropist Mike Bloomberg, NAE co-founder.

According to the organization, some 542,000 people eligible to be DACA beneficiaries work in healthcare and in essential sectors, accounting for almost half of the 1.2 million residing in the United States. Furthermore, they are an “active” party on the front line against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 62,000 of them have essential hospital jobs as doctors, nurses, health assistants, and caregivers. “It would be the height of absurdity to deprive these public workers of their ability to work now that they are doing so much to protect us,” he said.

Essential “dreamers”

Another 480,000 essential “dreamers” are spread across the food and catering sector (with 160,000 employees); construction (120,000, 1.2% of the total); in supermarkets (23,000) or in agriculture (14,000), the note indicates.

“The contributions of these young immigrants is clearer than ever. Data shows that DACA eligible immigrants secure the US supply chain, keep restaurants and healthcare running for everyone during the pandemic.” , highlights the organization.

“Leaving their future in doubt or eliminating their ability to reside and work in the US would not only risk the security of hundreds of thousands (of them), but also recovery efforts and the future in general” of the country, he adds.