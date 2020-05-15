New York, USA.

More than half a million healthcare workers and essential in United States are “dreamers“(dreamers), young immigrants who came to the country in their childhood and whose permanence depends on a program (DACA) that the Government of Donald trump It seeks to suspend, according to data from the New American Economy (NAE) foundation.

In 2017, the president Trump removed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and gave rise to a protracted judicial dispute that now runs in the Supreme Court of Justice, whose ruling is expected before the end of June.

READ MORE: The world exceeds 300,000 killed by coronavirus amid fight for the vaccine

“Now that the Supreme Court is weighing the effort of the Trump Administration to curb the DACA program, these data serve to remind us that dreamers save lives every day, whether wearing a military uniform abroad or a gown in our hospitals, here at home, “said philanthropist Mike Bloomberg, NAE co-founder.

According to the organization, some 542,000 people eligible to be beneficiaries of the DACA They work in healthcare and in essential sectors, which represents almost half of the 1.2 million residing in United States, and they are also an “active” part in the first line against the pandemic of the COVID-19.

READ MORE: Los Angeles makes mask use mandatory

In total, 62,000 of them have essential jobs in hospitals as doctors, nurses, health assistants and caregivers, so “it would be the height of absurdity to deprive these public workers of their ability to work at the very moment in which they are doing So much for protecting us, “Bloomberg noted in the note.

Other 480,000 “dreamers“essentials are distributed between the restaurant and food sectors (with 160,000 employees, they represent 1.7% of that workforce); construction (120,000, 1.2% of the total); in supermarkets (23,000) or in agriculture (14,000), indicates the note.

READ MORE: Republican Mike Garcia wins District 25 of the California Congress

“The contributions of these young immigrants is clearer than ever. Data shows that immigrants eligible for DACA ensure the supply chain of USA, they keep restaurants and the health system running for everyone during the pandemic, “the organization highlights.

“Leave your future in doubt or eliminate your ability to reside and work in USA it would risk not only the security of hundreds of thousands (of them), but also recovery efforts and the future in general “of the country, he adds.

.