CDMX.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported that due to the economic crisis caused by the pandemic of the Covid-19 coronavirus 500,000 formal jobs have been lost across the country.

At a press conference in the National Palace, the head of the federal government pointed out that most businessmen act responsibly and very few “misbehave.”

In December 400 thousand Social Security jobs were lost, in December there was no crisis, but it is not really that the employees were left without work, the workers are that with outsourcing to not pay benefits they take them out of the Insurance. A very strange thing. “ And now 500 thousand for the coronavirus, but only in December – without coronavirus – 400 thousand for that other pandemic of injustice. “

He recognized those small entrepreneurs who, despite the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus They resisted and “they keep their workers, because they have feelings, they have a social dimension and they are humanists.”

López Obrador reiterated that his government is not against the business sector because I have always stated that whoever works, invests and generates jobs deserves respect and protection.

He who achieves a patrimony with work, according to the law, deserves respect, not everyone who has is evil. I am against ill-gotten wealth, those who use a public office, a relationship and through the influence peddling or the delivery of property contracts, they become immensely rich overnight, they become great with ill-gotten wealth. Those are the ones that should not be allowed or that are the ones that should be pointed out, even stigmatized as corrupt, “he said.

