New York.- More than half a million health and essential workers in the United States are “dreamers” (dreamers), young migrants who came to the country in their childhood and whose permanence depends on a program (DACA) that the Donald Trump government seeks to suspend , according to data from the New American Economy (NAE) foundation.

In 2017, President Trump eliminated Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and gave rise to a protracted judicial dispute that now runs in the Supreme Court of Justice, whose ruling is expected before the end of June.

“Now that the Supreme Court is weighing the effort of the Trump Administration to curb the DACA program, these data serve to remind us that dreamers save lives every day, whether wearing a military uniform abroad or a gown in our hospitals, here at home, “said philanthropist Mike Bloomberg, NAE co-founder.

According to the organization, some 542,000 people eligible to be DACA beneficiaries work in healthcare and in essential sectors, which represents almost half of the 1.2 million residing in the United States, and are also an “active” part of the first line against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In total, 62 thousand of them have essential jobs in hospitals as doctors, nurses, health assistants and caregivers, so “it would be the height of absurdity to deprive these public workers of their ability to work at the same time they are doing so much to protect us, “Bloomberg noted in the note.

Another 480 thousand essential “dreamers” are distributed between the restaurant and food sectors (with 160 thousand employees, they represent 1.7% of that workforce); construction (120 thousand, 1.2% of the total); in supermarkets (23 thousand) or in agriculture (14 thousand), indicates the note.

“The contributions of these young immigrants is clearer than ever. Data shows that DACA-eligible immigrants secure the US supply chain, keep restaurants and the healthcare system running for everyone during the pandemic,” highlights the organization.

“Leaving their future in doubt or eliminating their ability to reside and work in the US would not only risk the security of hundreds of thousands (of them), but also recovery efforts and the future in general” of the country, he adds.

