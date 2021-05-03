Halep imposes his law on Saisai Zheng

The Romanian Simona halep, third favorite and twice winner at the Caja Mágica, imposed his law on the Chinese Saisai Zheng (6-0 and 6-4) to be in the Round of 16 of the Madrid tournament.

The Romanian, who conquered the Madrid tournament in 2016 and 2017 and was a finalist in 2014 and also in the last edition, in 2019, took eighty minutes to overcome the second round.

Halep, holder of twenty-two titles in her career, once world number one, beat Zheng for the third time and will play in the second round against the winner of the clash between the Belgian Elise mertens, thirteenth seeded, and the Kazakh Elena Rybakina.