Halep, get down in Miami

03/27/2021 at 4:36 PM CET

EFE

The Romanian Simona halep has communicated that he is withdrawn from the WTA 1,000 in Miami alleging a right shoulder injury. The player had arrived in Miami without right shoulder problems, but in the training sessions prior to the tournament they appeared.

“I am very sorry to withdraw from the singles and doubles of Miami., but my injury does not allow me to play as expected. I’m sad because it continues, and because I wanted to do my best and play a lot of games, but unfortunately I can’t, “said the player on social media.

“I hope I can return next year without injuries and better,” concludes his statement, in which he also thanks, “both the organizers of the Miami tournament and the WTA for all their efforts to make the tournament and for making us feel safe” .

After discharge from Halep the Latvian Anastasija Sevastova goes directly to the round of 16.