Halep drops from Hamburg’s WTA 250

Simona halep he continues to drag discomfort in his calf. The Romanian has been forced to get off the Hamburg WTA 250, which was held this week, since she is not yet ready to compete. She has also issued it in a video published on her social networks. “Hamburg is a great place, but I’m not ready to play yet. I feel sad about it, but I’m going to keep training because I want to get there well to play. Wimbledon“Halep ended up saying that he has to take care of himself and see how his recovery continues.

– Hopefully I’ll be back here in the future to play @badhomburgopen – pic.twitter.com/PeKYpISn3d – Simona Halep (@Simona_Halep) June 19, 2021