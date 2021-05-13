Halep, current champion of Rome, retires due to injury

The Romanian Simona halep, number 3 in the WTA ranking and current champion, had to retire due to injury this Wednesday in her debut in the Rome tournament when she was winning 6-1 and drawing 3-3 in the second set against the German Angelique Kerber.

Halep had started strong against Kerber and only needed 27 minutes to win the first set, but in the second she suffered a calf problem that forced her to withdraw from the tournament.

The Romanian, who was champion last year and also lost two finals, in 2017 and 2018, handed the match over to Kerber, who reached this round after beating France’s Alizé Cornet.

He confirmed that he suffers a muscle tear in the calf of his left leg, waiting to do more tests to see if he has time to reach Roland Garros, which begins May 30.

In the round of 16, Kerber will face the Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 49 in the world, who defeated the Australian Ajla Tomljanovic this Wednesday.