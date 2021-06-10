Halconazo in memory; there is a risk of militarization

MEXICO CITY.

“SWe continue to experience a trend towards covert militarization, ”alerted Alejandro Álvarez Béjar, who is currently a teacher at the Faculty of Economics, at the National Autonomous University of Mexico, and a member of the Committee of 68.

50 years ago he managed to survive the attack that a group of men armed with pistols and kendos carried out against students, who were going to carry out a march in support of their colleagues from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

Otherwise, but we continue to experience a trend towards covert militarization, that is, there are devices, mechanisms for using repressive schemes illegally using the Army against the people, ”Álvarez Béjar commented.

Half a century after the case known as the Halconazo or the Corpus Thursday Massacre, he affirms that the abuse of power and the militarization in public life, which in those days led to the then president Luis Echeverría, could be repeating today.

The problem of abuses of power is still a pending issue in the Mexican case, and June 10 is one of the references that are important because they not only marked a generation, but also marked power. They show that arbitrariness is an element that can be put to trial, that is a bit of the experience, “said the academic.

Finding the mechanisms and the methodology to recover and reconstruct the acts of repression that occurred in 1968, in 1971 and in the following decade, to establish the responsibility of authorities, was one of the achievements of that movement, the economist considered.

Not all the things that were raised were achieved, but we gained an experience of reconstruction, search for testimonies, delimitation of responsibilities and the reconstruction of the mechanics of power that it is important to take into account today ”, he explained.

That afternoon of June 10, 1971, Álvarez managed to survive by hiding from the group of aggressors in a neighborhood in the Casco de Santo Tomás area and, later, when he went out to the street, he saw the bodies of students on the México-Tacuba road.

The military went to finish off the wounded in the hospitals, ”recalled the academic member of the Committee of ’68, of those events that, in his memory, mark the beginning of the so-called Dirty War.

We did a job to characterize the entire period of the part of 68, 71 and the Dirty War as a single period, and with policies that deserve to be characterized as crimes against humanity and, consequently, that do not prescribe, and that is why we raised the issue of keeping alive the demand for justice and the imprisonment of those responsible, “he said.

In an interview, the teacher Álvarez Béjar recalls the conditions that marked the Corpus Thursday march in 1971, still experiencing the consequences of the repression of October 2, 1968.

The members of the National Strike Council (CNH) were either imprisoned in Lecumberri, subject to trials without clear or firm accusations, or sent into exile, to South America, on the grounds that the government sent them to study.

Alejandro Béjar, survivor

Four months earlier, the most representative leaders of the CNH were expelled from Mexico, they arrived first in Peru and then, finally, it was arranged that they were received in Chile and were there for a few months, with the matter that the government had removed them saying that they had left. gone to study, ”said Álvarez Béjar.

In the presidency of the Republic, Gustavo Díaz Ordaz was replaced by his former Secretary of the Interior, Luis Echeverría Álvarez, who arrived with a supposed opening speech and reconciliation with the students.

We were in a very cross-signal environment, a period of a lot of abuse, a lot of arbitrariness, a lot of arrogance, without any respect for legal and juridical formalities.

In the part of the student movement it was also one of crossed signals, people who were preparing for the arrival of fascism and people who were raising the issue of electoral participation, people who were proposing reforms on many sides ”, he explained.

It was the moment, recalled teacher Álvarez Béjar, when it was considered important to win the streets again, with a march in which, in addition to supporting UANL students, other groups came out to demand their causes.

There was a very acute conflict in the UANL, where there was a project for a new organic law that put the design of what the university should be in the hands of business groups and the change in the law implied that a military rector was appointed.

This unleashed a series of protests in various places, directly in Monterrey, and the matter was also raised here in Mexico City, ”Álvarez Béjar explained.

However, the university academic recalled, the opening offered by the Echeverría government was accompanied by repression of the marches, with grenadiers, soldiers and the paramilitary group that identified itself as Los Halcones.

They were irregular forces, because they were trained civilians, financed from the government, but they were not the police; now, from the repressive point of view, what continued to be a constant is that the marches were confronted by the corps of grenadiers and, eventually, with Army troops, “said Béjar.

The social movements were harshly repressed by the government in the six-year terms of Díaz Ordaz and Echeverría. Photo: Archive / Excelsior

June 10, 1971, symbol of repression

Since 1966, the then Secretary of the Interior, Luis Echeverría Álvarez, ordered the organization of a paramilitary, shock and crowd control body, mainly demonstrations.

The task was entrusted to Colonel Manuel Díaz Escobar, deputy director of General Services of the Department of the Federal District (DDF), who was in charge of recruiting cleaning personnel, joints, soldiers, young people from sports groups and lumpen.

Their trainings were carried out in the lands of the San Juan de Aragón and Cuchilla del Tesoro colonies, in the then Gustavo A. Madero delegation, consisting of boxing techniques, judo, karate, bojutsu; in the handling of firearms and kendo.

Gustavo Díaz Ordaz repressed the demonstrations of the National Strike Council (CNH), made up mainly of students from UNAM and IPN, with grenadiers and the Army.

According to journalistic reports of the time, the paramilitary group of Los Halcones made its appearance on October 2, 1969, a year after the events in Tlatelolco, against a group of students who dared to demonstrate to remember their companions.

The change of administration came and the former Secretary of the Interior, Luis Echeverría Álvarez, took over from Díaz Ordaz in the Presidency, when the PRI had no political contenders.

In January 1971, Los Halcones appeared again, repressing a demonstration by Ayotla Textil workers, supported by students.

In May of this year, an organic law came into force for the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL) that, among other things, entrusted state businessmen with the academic design of the institution and proposed a former military officer as rector.

The students took to the streets and managed to reverse that law, however, the demands echoed in Mexico City, where a mobilization was called for June 10, at 5:00 p.m., it was Corpus Thursday .

The mobilization was going to move from the Casco de Santo Tomás, to the capital’s Zócalo, starting from Avenida de los Maestros, towards Calzada México Tacuba and towards the first square.

Groups of grenadiers and men in civilian clothes, some with bamboo poles or kendos, confronted protesters at the start of the march, gas was thrown and chaos began.

The students began to run, mainly towards Mexico Tacuba, towards San Cosme, after them the civilians with sticks hit everyone, but then the shots began.

Young people who arrived injured at the Rubén Leñero hospital were finished off; the repression lasted almost two hours, and there are between 60 and 120 victims.

Another group that suffered the fury of Los Halcones was that of journalists, photojournalists and informants who covered the events, whose information served to confirm the existence of a group that was denied by the authorities.

