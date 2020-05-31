Mika assures that her compatriot has the “qualities” to be champion

Advise Sebastian Vettel to enter the ‘world’ of social networks

Mika Häkkinen, two-time world champion in Formula 1, is convinced that his compatriot Valtteri Bottas can defeat his teammate Lewis Hamilton and become champion this year.

The former driver has high expectations for Valtteri, whom he considers a great driver. In addition, he is aware that he is in an unbeatable position to fight for the title – Mercedes has dominated the hybrid era in F1.

“Valtteri has an excellent position in Mercedes. He is a great driver and I am sure he is better than ever. I have extremely high expectations that he will be world champion this year.”

“That is what he has been working very hard for many years: all the qualities, all the tools to get there. He has been working very hard,” said Mika Häkkinen in the latest F1 podcast.

It should be remembered that Valtteri Bottas’ contract with Mercedes expires at the end of this season – just like Lewis Hamilton’s – and the rumors are endless, practically every year.

On the other hand, Häkkinen has given his opinion on the situation of Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari. The Finn believes that the German tetracampeón has been criticized for a long time and therefore had lost motivation in the team.

“He had a great disappointment with Ferrari. Enjoying teamwork disappeared, Vettel no longer enjoyed so much within the team. He was criticized enormously all the time and within a team that has to be shared,” he added.

In addition, it ‘encourages’ the German to interact with the rest of the world on social networks – remember that Sebastian is the only F1 driver without social networks … even Kimi Räikkönen has Instagram! -.

“He’s a good guy. When he talks about himself, his family, his motorsport career … he’s a good guy. He’s been communicating with fans through the media and press conferences, but that’s not enough. ”

“I am not telling you what you have to do differently, but I would like you to express yourself more through social media. They would love to hear it,” Häkkinen said to conclude.

