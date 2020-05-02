Video calls are experiencing their golden age, and not for good reason. The pandemic caused by the coronavirus COVID-19 has caused the closure of much of the world and despite them, work or study has not stopped. With this boom, there are also many security problems caused by cyber criminals.

According to the Sensor Tower mobile application analysis platform, in recent weeks there have been increased downloads of apps like Zoom, Skype and Teams. In parallel, the security company Kaspersky identified the creation of several fake websites that supposedly offer to download the tools, but whose objective is to violate the security of users and, therefore, of companies.

“The growing interest of users for a specific topic, in this case applications to make video calls, unleashes online searches, a fact that is often exploited by cybercriminals who constantly develop strategies to obtain private information. To avoid falling into traps that put the security of the user and the company at risk, it is important that before installing any application on corporate equipment, you review with the system experts what type of platforms best suit the needs of the company. company, as well as always resorting to official download sources ”, says Roberto Martínez, senior security analyst at Kaspersky.

Kaspersky reported that “Skype is the main name of applications for virtual meetings that cybercriminals use to commit fraud with a total of 120,000 files suspects detected to try to distribute threats such as malware, especially Trojans and adware. “

Another 1,300 other names of video call services used by cybercriminals were found, mainly to spread adware (programs that automatically show or offer unwanted or misleading advertising) other than Skype, among which are “Zoom, followed by Webex (22%), GoToMeeting (13%), Flock (11%) and Slack (11%).”

People who fall for the deception have reported the appearance of inappropriate messages or obscene images while connected on any of these platforms. In addition, some malicious links have been detected in chats that aim to expose confidential information, access Windows login data and extract unauthorized screenshots of devices to know user activity in real time.

To avoid this, make sure to download secure versions from the official app store and keep your security software updated to mitigate external threats.

