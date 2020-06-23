Hakeem Olajuwon He is one of the best pivots in NBA history. In the rankings it always appears behind Kareem Abdul Jabbar and usually also Shaquille O’Neal.

What is not in doubt is that, in a matter of class, few are the players who have come close to their greatness. For this reason, to this day, he continues to be a benchmark, training league stars to improve on the post. Many have been through his hands over the years and have learned to move better in the area. That modern fade away I did it twenty years ago …

Olajuwon has helped improve many players, but there was one who failed to give him the final boost. With Dwight Howard could not. And that there are videos in which the current Los Angeles Lakers player is seen making his movements, but then in games he never managed (so to speak) to imitate him.

Today, Howard makes a living by hunting rebounds and defending with intensity. Quality is not bought …

Just 26 years ago yesterday, the Hakeem Olajuwon Houston Rockets won the first of their two consecutive rings.

It was running on June 22, 1994 when the Rockets faced the New York Knicks in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. That night Olajuwon was the top scorer (25 points), the top rebounder (10) and the top assistant (7) of his team. In addition, he came from a 30 + 10 in the sixth game, which was key to equalize the tie.

Legend of a player who was unstoppable in his time and to this day remains a benchmark in painting for all NBA players. Hence, he continues to earn (and very well) his life teaching what he knew how to do better than anyone else.