Haitian First Lady is sent to the US for treatment due to her “critical condition”

July 7, 2021

The Haitian special envoy in the United States reported that the first lady of that country, Martine Moise, was sent to Miami – Florida to be treated due to her critical condition after speculation about her death after suffering an attack by “foreign forces” that would end with the life of the Haitian president, Jovenal Moise, at dawn this Wednesday.

The information would have been released first-hand by the . agency.

Earlier, the Haitian ambassador in Santo Domingo, Smith Augustin, denied the death of the first lady during a press conference, at which time her health was “stable,” according to the . news agency.

He also announced that the Haitian Government was preparing an ambulance plane in Port-au-Prince to evacuate the first lady of the Caribbean country and continue her medical treatment abroad.

Augustin also assured that the couple’s children were “stable in safe places under protection.”

With information from . and ..

