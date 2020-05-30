MADRID, May 30 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Organization of American States (OAS) has urged all Haitian political forces this Friday to “find a cooperative framework” and “never deviate” from democratic norms and institutions.

In the opinion of the OAS, a context of public health crisis like the current one, derived from the coronavirus pandemic, “should remind us of the importance of strengthening and never deviating from democratic norms and institutions.”

“As established by the founding documents of the Inter-American System, legitimate governments are produced only through free and fair elections,” the OAS has defended in a statement.

Thus, “the electoral process and the duration of the presidential terms in office are the result of a schedule previously defined and established by the Constitution,” he stressed.

In this sense, he has asked all Haitian political forces “to comply with the letter and spirit of their constitutional order, respecting the presidential mandate of five years,” which is why the mandate of the current president of the country, Jovenel Moise, will end on February 7, 2022.

Lastly, the OAS has offered the country to work “with all the parties involved in the search for the best solution for the people” and has promised “to closely monitor the situation.”

Haitians began protesting in July 2018 over the rising price of fuel, but the protests evolved amid corruption allegations against Moise, who took office in 2017, even demanding his resignation.

The protests paralyzed the small country, which is also in a delicate economic and humanitarian situation – according to the UN, a third of Haitians suffer from food insecurity – and security due to the growing weight of gangs.