Haiti asks the US to send troops to protect strategic sites

The interim government from Haiti announced that he requested USA send troops to protect crucial facilities infrastructure while trying stabilize the country and prepare some elections behind the murder of President Jovenel Moïse.

We definitely need help and we have asked our international partners to help us, “Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in an interview, without elaborating.

We believe that our partners can support the national police to resolve the situation, “he added.

Joseph said he was dismayed that some opponents They have tried to take advantage of the homicide from Moïse to get hold of political power, an indirect reference to a group of legislators who have declared their loyalty to Joseph Lambert, President of the dismantled Senate of Haiti, and have recognized it as provisional president, already Ariel henry, To who Moïse designated as Prime Minister one day before he was killed, to make it premier.

There is only one way that people can become president of Haiti. And that’s through elections, “Joseph said in the brief telephone interview, without mentioning Lambert by name.

Hours earlier, General Jorge Luis Vargas Valencia, director general of the Colombian National Police, said that Colombians implicated in Moïse’s murder were recruited by four companies and traveled to the Caribbean nation in two groups through the Dominican Republic.

Haitian National Police Chief Léon Charles said 17 suspects have been detained in connection with Moïse’s murder, which shook a country that is already suffering from poverty, violence and political instability.

Eight other suspects remain at large, Charles said.

International plot?

As the investigation progresses, the assassination has taken on the appearance of a complex international plot.

In addition to the Colombians, among those detained by the police are two Haitian-Americans, who were said to have served as translators for the attackers.

Some of the suspects were detained in an operation at the Taiwanese embassy, ​​where they are believed to have sought refuge.

At a press conference in Bogotá, Valencia said that four companies had participated in the “recruitment, the grouping of these people” involved in the murder, although he did not identify the companies because their names are still being verified.

Two of the suspects traveled to Haiti via Panama and the Dominican Republic, Vargas said, while the second group of 11 arrived in Haiti on July 4 from Dominican territory.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that senior FBI and Homeland Security officials will be dispatched to Haiti “as soon as possible to assess the situation and see how we can help.”

Following Haiti’s request for Washington to send troops, a senior US government official commented that, at the moment, there are no plans to provide military assistance.

In Haiti, investigating judge Clément Noël told the French-language daily Le Nouvelliste that the arrested Haitian-Americans, James Solages and Joseph Vincent, stated that the attackers originally planned only to arrest Moïse, not kill him.

Noël added that Solages and Vincent were serving as translators for the attackers, the newspaper reported on Friday.

The same newspaper cited the words of the prosecutor Bed-Ford Claude, of Port-au-Prince, who said that he ordered an investigative unit of the National Police to question all security agents close to Moïse.

Among them are Jean Laguel Civil, coordinator of the president’s security, and Dimitri Hérard, director of the General Security Unit of the National Palace.

If you are responsible for the president’s security, where have you been? What did you do to prevent the president from having this fate? ”Claude pointed out.

In the attack, which occurred at Moïse’s home on Wednesday before dawn, his wife was also seriously injured and taken to Miami for treatment.

