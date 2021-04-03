Hair loss from stress? This the experts discovered

If you are worrying about losing your hair, it may be making your condition worse. (Photo: iStock)

The fear of hair loss is common in both men and women. But worrying is one of the causes, according to a study published in the journal Nature.

Hair loss? It may be due to stress

Chronic and sustained exposure to stressors can profoundly affect hair growth, according to researchers at the Harvard University’s Department of Regenerative Biology and Stem Cells.

The study was carried out in mice and showed that they lose their fur due to a hormone that disturbs their hair growth.

This is the stress hormone corticosterone, which is derived from the adrenal gland, it is the rodent equivalent of the cortisol in humans that regulates the hair follicle stem cell (HFSC) inactivity and hair growth.

Under chronic stress, elevated corticosterone levels prolong the inactivity of the HFSC and maintain the hair follicles in a prolonged resting phase.

The phases of hair growth

Throughout a person’s life, hair growth goes through three stages:

Growth (anagen)

Where a hair follicle continually pushes out a growing hair shaft.

2. Degeneration (catagen)

When hair growth stops and the lower part of the hair follicle shrinks, but the hair remains in place.

3. Rest (telogen)

The hair remains dormant for some time and eventually falls out.

Under severe stress, many hair follicles enter telogen prematurely and hair falls out rapidly.

Hair follicle stem cells (HFSC) are found in a region of the hair follicle called boss. These cells play a crucial role in controlling hair growth by interpreting both internal and external signals.

Stress, a factor

Sekyu Choi and his colleagues first tested the role of the adrenal glands, which produce stress hormones and constitute a key endocrine organ, in regulating hair growth, surgically removing them from mice.

The telogen phases were much shorter in the hair follicles of these animals (which the team named ADX mice) than in the control mice (less than 20 days compared to 60-100 days), and the follicles participated in the growth of the hair roughly three times more often.

The authors were able to suppress this frequent hair growth and restore the normal hair cycle by feeding the ADX mice with corticosterone.

Interestingly, when they randomly applied several mild stressors to normal mice for nine weeks, observed elevated corticosterone levels accompanied by reduced hair growth, supporting the idea that corticosterone produced by the adrenal glands during chronic stress inhibits the onset of hair growth.

A possible solution for human baldness

The researchers found that corticosterone hindered the production of a protein, Gas6, essential for hair growth.

They verified that they could counteract the effect of corticosterone by injecting the Gas6 protein into the skin of the mice.

“Our discovery is only the first important step, and it will be more work before finding an application in humans,” team member Professor Hsu told AFP. Although “it would be interesting to see if Gas6 can stimulate hair growth in general,” he added. (With information from Nature and AFP)