Hair grafts: Everything you need to know before a hair transplant

The techniques of hair regrowth Hair grafts have become popular in recent years as they are effective procedures with quality guarantees, which in a few months achieve a desirable and healthy appearance.

When you talk about hair grafts or hair transplantation, a process is contemplated in which a regeneration of lost hair is ensured. For this, hair follicles are transplanted from the parts of the scalp that preserve hair to those that are depopulated, being an optimal option for both androgenetic alopecia and scarring alopecia.

The success rate is high and the postoperative period is comfortable and not very painful. For all these reasons, more and more people are opting for a hair graft to regain the vigor of their appearance. If this is your case, but you still have doubts about the procedure and its results, this is your post. Next, we tell you All you need to know on the realization of hair grafts.

About the technique of choice in hair transplantation

There are various techniques for the hair transplant procedure, although the most advanced so far is the FUE technique (Follicular Extraction Unit) of capillary micrografts.

The FUE technique makes it possible to systematically redistribute the hair follicles, so that micrografts of hair are introduced in each of them. follicular units. This procedure is done follicle by follicle, introducing groups of up to 4 grafts emulating natural hair growth.

Thus, using posterior or lateral areas of the scalp, as donors, the micrografts are introduced into the alopecic receptor areas or with lightening of the hair, previously making microincisions so that deposit follicle.

This procedure is indicated for both men and women, being carried out on an outpatient basis with Local anesthesia. In addition, it is an optimal treatment from stage 1 of alopecia, which allows to a good extent to stop hair loss in its entirety.

What to expect from capillary micrografts?

One of the most common doubts among hair transplant users is whether the micrografts can fall back. To which the answer is no, due to the genetic programming of the donor area.

If you think about the conventional hair loss pattern, which emulates the “friar’s hairstyle”, it is possible to see how the sides and back of the scalp do not tend to fall. This is because these areas have hormone receptors that are constantly activated by the overactivity of enzymes, which results in their growth being stable throughout the life cycle.

By depositing this type of follicle in the recipient area, it acquires similar growth properties, which guarantees the development of a strong and healthy hair in a matter of ten to twelve weeks.

After the year of the intervention, the most common is to carry out a follow-up to check the texture, density and length of the hair in order to check if the hair regeneration process is working or if it is necessary to carry out a second intervention to fill areas with capillary clearance. Although it can also be said that this reminder session is not usually necessary given the good results of the FUE technique.

Recommended care after a hair transplant

After a hair graft intervention, it is important to follow a series of postoperative recommendations to ensure the most optimal results.

The first 24 hours after surgery:

The donor area will be bandaged, while the recipient area will be exposed, so it is important avoid any type of friction and stand for at least 3 days.

It is also important Sleep on your back during these days so that the inflammation does not descend to the face and so that the grafts do not present friction with the pillow, since friction, however minimal, can prevent the germination of the hair.

Considering also the pharmacological prescription of the doctor, only the recommended products, avoiding the use of aspirin, at least during the first week. In the first 24 hours it will be very important not to consume any type of anticoagulant or naturopathic supplements such as ginseng.

After the first 24 hours:

The bandage will be removed from the donor area and recommended Drink enough water so that the rest of anesthesia that may have remained in the body are expelled. In addition, it will be prohibited to consume alcoholic and caffeinated beverages for at least 1 month.

With regard to tobacco, it is recommended to reduce consumption and if possible not to smoke for up to 10 days, since tobacco reduces blood oxygenation, which can make it difficult to healing process.

Regarding clothing, the use of garments with front opening like shirts, in order not to rub against the receiving area when changing.

During the first month:

Avoid carrying out physical activity and high intensity sports, as well as prolonged exposure to the sun, since sweat can increase the risk of infection. In the case of contact sports, it is advisable to wait at least 45 days so that no friction occurs in the receiving area.

Finally, the washing processes should be carried out with lukewarm water, avoiding as much as possible extreme temperatures.

Hair transplantation is one of the most developed and tested procedures to date, which makes available to users the safest and most effective techniques to recover the life of the hair. In addition, due to its regulation by the European framework, the application of hair grafts It is carried out following models of good professional practice, which ultimately guarantees the reliability of the technique.

If you want to improve your appearance and consider that do a hair graft It is the solution you were looking for, do not hesitate to bet on this procedure, it will undoubtedly change your life!