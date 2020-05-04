More and more people are getting rid of their complexes and turning to a Hair Graft, either to regain self-esteem or simply look better. After many years of alopecia or continued loss of hair mass, both men and women can once again have higher hair density, which is an important advance.

For years, people have been resorting to the most absurd remedies in order to recover lost hair. All of them have not had an evident effect, since they were products announced by fair charlatans and which had no scientific basis whatsoever. It was basically throwing money down the toilet and wasting time.

Advances in pharmacology, which have been found with products capable of stimulating hair growth, as well as delaying hair loss, have managed to make an extensive range of products available to anyone. However, what really emerges as something effective is Hair Transplantation. The different micro implant techniques, in which hair is removed from another area of ​​the body to be grafted in another, have made patients recover their smile! And what is better, with all guarantees.

Why a clinical hair treatment is interesting.

First, hair implantology techniques are minimally invasive, despite being performed in clinical settings. This ensures that the process follows the strictest guidelines for patient safety, and that effective and durable implants are produced. At the DrEO Clinic, the most advanced techniques are combined with the experience that provides endless success stories.

One of the advantages of having a hair transplant is knowing that it is an outpatient process and that it does not require a period of hospitalization. Thanks to this, the patient can return to his home on the same day after the intervention. The environment in which the clinic works is extremely calm, favoring the patient to be relaxed at all times.

The extensive experience of medical personnel, distinguished surgeons in the capillary field, ensure that times are shortened as much as possible, and that the success of the implant process is high. The satisfaction of the clinic patients is the best guarantee. of the work that is done in it. What do you need to start making a change in your life?

It should be noted that a hair transplant process does not pose any health risk and that the side effects focus on some small discomforts, some inflammation in the extraction and grafting areas and little else. As these are minimally invasive surgical techniques, a hair graft allows immediate recovery. You only have to take a series of care the week after the process, such as not drinking alcohol, not touching the affected area and following the recommendations of the specialists. Everyone will see that this is a tangible change for the better, it can be said that there is a before and after both for the patient and for his or her close environment.

The cost of a hair implant

The great concern of many of the people who want to undergo a hair implant is the cost of the hair implant. Before considering the price, it is interesting to know that a hair implant can mean a change not only in self-esteem, but the possibility to improve its image, with the advantages that it supposes. From being able to access certain jobs to ending ugly scars that undermine our self-esteem. It is not only a restorative surgery with others, but for oneself.

The cost of a hair implant starts from the base of an amount of 57,000 pesos. There is the possibility of some variations, less or more depending on the technique to be performed. Having as a main idea that it is a long-term treatment, that causes a significant change in the feeling of whoever is performing it, and that it is practiced in an outstanding clinic with personnel trained in the most advanced techniques, performing a hair transplant is not it is a significant outlay.

There are also several ways to make the disbursement much more comfortable to pay, since the financing formulas provide the possibility of paying in installments adjusted to our needs. You have no excuses for not having a hair graft.

As you can see, having a hair grafting process is the necessary change that many people were waiting for. Thanks to the advancement of implant techniques, it is now much easier, has enormous guarantees of success and involves saying goodbye to baldness, whether it is androgenic or caused by marks or scars.

How is the best Dr. chosen for a hair graft?

Those who want to end their baldness problems usually decide to do a hair grafting procedure. The question that always arises with this is: What is the best clinic and the best specialist to recover hair? What clinic offers me the confidence that my result will be natural and for life?

The reality is that in our research we found that there are few really specialized centers such as the DrEO Clinic. Which has more than 5,800 successful hair transplants. This is largely due to the experienced leader of the surgical team, Dr. Enrique Orozco, the only one with ABHRS certification, residing in our country. He has operated celebrities such as Michelle Rodríguez, Faisy, Tavo Betancourt, Yurem, among others; Today they know him as the star that operates stars and we proudly have him in our country applying the best hair micrografting techniques.

The reality is that Dr. Enrique Orozco has managed to position Mexico as the leader in Latin America in hair implants, since he is always in constant training, innovation and updating; His training, certifications and experience make him the ideal candidate to perform your hair graft.

Where is the best hair graft performed

The recommendation of international Medical Societies and Certifiers is to choose a specialized center, with certified doctors who belong to the main medical societies. Not taking the decision lightly will make us avoid a headache when making our hair implant.

One of the most relevant questions is to analyze if it is a doctor or assistant who will perform it, this must be a point that you must consider. The next thing is also that the doctor has extensive experience and is not a “new competitor”, as he remembers they will be experimenting and learning with your head.

It is worth mentioning that we must avoid “low cost” or low-cost clinics that offer surgical procedures that are well below the market standard, since although sometimes the decrease in costs due to the high demand for the service is somewhat expected, In matters such as the quality of the hair micrograft, it should not be spared. And it is because of the increase in supply that we now find both in Mexico and in most of the Latin American countries, it is often difficult to choose.

Mexico City, or CdMx, has recently become a destination chosen by thousands of both national and international patients in the choice to perform their hair procedure, due to the total and quality guarantee that the city has today. Mexico as a country is gaining more and more strength as the leader of the international market in this area.

The solutions that have come in recent years and the evolution of surgical techniques, such as the improvement in the FUE technique, the use of modern methodologies such as DHI and Sapphire, together with platelet rich plasma (PRP) have revolutionized the way in which our country makes more and more hair grafts. This technological and academic revolution makes Mexico the best place in Latin America to perform a 100% successful and safe transplant, and if we give this the plus of a great price, well the decision is evident.

Today it is common to observe that many of the patients decide to go to places like Turkey to perform a hair implant procedure, but this is no longer necessary, since Mexican doctors have managed to equate success and without leaving our country. In addition, with prices very similar to those offered for hair grafting in Turkey.

The keys to a successful hair transplant

Doctor-patient communication: to have a hair transplant is to undergo cosmetic surgery. Therefore, in the same way that a doctor and his patient communicate, exchange ideas, make suggestions, and the initial plan may be altered due to the imminence of real possibilities, the same should happen in the pre-graft stage. capillary.

Know the causes of alopecia: The doctor who is going to perform the hair transplant must be aware of the causes that have led the patient to baldness.

Thoroughly evaluate the patient: When the patient comes to the initial consultation, it is necessary to make a rigorous evaluation to make a diagnosis and, therefore, a correct prognosis. Not all people can be transplanted. The key resides in the donor area. If this is insufficient or turns out to be weak, the transplant will not have the effect that the patient went to the clinic for. So it will have been a waste of time and money for him.

Accredited professional in the field: the doctor who performs the intervention must be accredited in matters of hair transplantation. You must always remember that you are about to undergo an operation that will change the image that we have up to now and that we present to the world. Therefore, for the transition to show natural and long-lasting results, whoever performs it must be an expert in hair transplants, not only in medicine.

Using cutting-edge technology: In addition to the knowledge of its professionals, Mexico has the latest technology in hair transplantation.

Follow the indications: Like all medical treatments, hair transplantation also has its postoperative period and it is very important to follow the doctor’s instructions to achieve the desired results. The consultations that take place after the operation, cannot be ignored, much less ignore what the doctor indicates. For a few days, the transplanted area will be sensitive and it will be necessary to treat it with great care.

Patience: the results are not immediate, but there is a period during which we will not see any change. This is because the follicles will take an average of four to five months to grow. Patience is key to not resorting to measures that could be damaging to the work done.

Hair Graft in Celebrities Can you get the same result that is seen in public figures?



Yes and no. The images we see in the media have long since ceased to be true reflections of reality. Photo retouching has gained ground long before the hair transplant did. This leads us to associate a written interview in which a person with thick hair claims to have undergone a hair transplant, with an image that may be somewhat distorted in favor of their own aesthetics.

In Mexico, advances in technologies and techniques allow such a result to be achieved in cases where the physical and genetic characteristics of the patient allow it. However, those who go for a hair transplant must never lose sight of their own reality.

What is the hair graft like day by day?

One of the questions we ask ourselves most is what will happen day by day with my hair implant, so here we will tell you what to expect.

Day after surgery

You will have to sleep semi-sitting, if as you hear it the recommendation is to sleep reclining at an angle between 45 and 90º, since local anesthesia can lower and inflame your face.

But you should not worry after this, the following nights will be much calmer, since the normal thing is that you do not have pain.

After 1 week of hair implant

The first week is the biggest challenge and it is simply because you will have scabs that will gradually fall off until in the second week you no longer have one of them.

Be careful with bumps and rubs these days and avoid exposing yourself to the sun.

The back gauze and elastic or adhesive band on the forehead, you can remove it after 3 days which will make you look completely normal. So you can start working without any problem and after 7 days you can use a cap or hat.

After 1 month of hair grafting

During the first month you may feel itching or itching in the donor area of ​​the grafted follicles. Little by little this will decrease. After the first month it is normal to see how all the implanted follicles have fallen or are falling. This is totally normal, so we will have to be patient.

After 3 months of hair transplant

The growth of new follicles begins, just remember that it will not be all at the same time and you will notice areas of hair outbreaks. The hair will begin to gain strength and you can see how normal growth begins this month. But it will be necessary to have patience since it is from the fourth month when the most important growth begins.

After 6 months of hair grafting

The hair is stronger and will continue to grow and strengthen for the next six months. The bald spots are getting busier and you will notice more the result, as it will be longer and thicker.

After a year of the hair procedure.

The expected moment has finally arrived, not only will you have strong and healthy hair, you will also have your scalp covered and with a natural appearance.

You will have in front of you what you will look like from now on the rest of your life. And remember that it will still continue a little outbreak until 2 years old.

conclusion

When the transplant is performed by a professional who knows what he is doing, the patient will no longer be such to become who he was long before the hair surgery. Therefore, you can style, cut, style and shave your hair or beard according to your preferences.

The FUE, DHI and Sapphire technique is available at DrEO Clinic, which has the automated medical equipment that will take Mexico to unsuspected levels in the field of hair transplantation worldwide.

