Now, sales show that, without the chance to venture into a hair salon, people are getting … hairy

By: Web Writing

First the pandemic by coronavirus sales of hand soap, disinfectant, face masks and then toilet paper skyrocketed. Now him Walmart CEO says that the buyers americans have focused their attention on mowers and hair dye.

In recent weeks, the purchasing patterns of americans are serving as a reflection of how the pandemic of coronavirus it continues to evolve and affect daily life.

“You can definitely see that as people stayed home, their focus changed,” said the Walmart CEODoug McMillon on the Today Show on Friday.

After stocking up on food and consumables, buyers They turned to puzzles, games and other timeless forms of entertainment and education, he said.

Because beauty salons are not open, many people need haircuts and coloring services, according to the president and Walmart CEODoug McMillon.

McMillon said that hair clippers and hair dyes are coming off the Walmart shelves.

According to Nielsen, sales to cut hair increased more than 160 percent and hair-dye products registered a 23 percent increase over the same period last year.

The americans They have become DIY barbers and stylists as beauty salons across the country have been temporarily closed to maintain social distancing measures.

In Ohio, beauty salons and hair salons have been closed since mid-March due to an order from Governor Mike DeWine.

During said interview, the executive of the self-service chain acknowledged that the pandemic had caused anxiety among consumers, so he took the opportunity to call on society not to accumulate goods that they did not immediately need.

(With information from CNN and Fox)