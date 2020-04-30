When the whole coronavirus merequtengue began, hundreds of artists found themselves in a dilemma of what to do with the release of their next albums. Many of them, like Haim and Lady Gaga, decided to postpone them. Some others advanced the dates because they felt that there was no better time to release their music. Already well into the quarantine, it seems that Haim changed his mind, and decided to advance the release of Women in Music Pt. III and released a single called “I Know Alone”.

Her new single “I Know Alone” was published on her social networks along with the following caption: “The original plan was to launch‘ wimpiii ’later this summer, well to hell with that. We are going to launch it on June 26, just in time for summer, we can’t wait. ” So Haim fans, now they do have a date to be excited and a single to wait patiently.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music, they discussed the reasons that led them to postpone the release of Women in Music Pt. III, and its new date preview. Alana Haim said: “Things were changing so fast that when we were supposed to release our album, it didn’t seem like the right time to do it.”.

So we ended up moving our release date to the end of this summer. And now that it seems that we are stuck in this new normal life of strange quarantine. But now we really just want to change that and we’re going to give you ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ on June 26 ”. Listen to his new single here, learn the choreography, and look forward to Haim’s new album.

