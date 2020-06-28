The sisters HAIM It took them three years to make their new studio album. Since their self-titled 2013 album, they have kept us waiting for riffs, fun and live performances that make their songs even bigger.

For this third album, Alana, Danielle and Este entered to record with Rostam Batmanglij (Discovery, soloist) and Ariel Rechtshaid (Madonna, Brandon Flowers, Usher), both musicians linked with Vampire Weekend, who are also close friends of the sisters. Recall that they collaborated on several songs on the album Father of the Bride, last year.

The sisters’ tone is the most sophisticated to date, unafraid to incorporate fully electronic songs like “I Know Alone”, hybrids like “Up From A Dream”, and also giving attitude riffs in a classic cut on “The Steps ”And“ I’ve Been Down ”.

Without a genre as a reference, the lyrics of the trio shine in Danielle’s voice, and there are clear samples of emotionally difficult episodes in its composition, but they manage to convey the frustration and subsequent acceptance clearly. Very HAIM-style.

Women In Music, Part III It is surprising because we never imagined that the sisters dared to make, for example, a funk song, like “3 AM”, and above all, that it works so well. These types of songs make you think that your live show will change, due to the amount of instruments such as synthesizers and electronic drums that they will need.

The arrangements the HAIMs worked on are the most complicated yet in HAIM’s musical career, with clear tributes to 1980s pop, with synthesizers taking the place of riffs in “Another Try” and “All That Ever Mattered “

16 songs give them the space to explore the acoustic side too, with “Leaning On You” and “Man from the Magazine”. These tracks even get a little off track, since the energy of the most electronic songs is lost in these songs with chords and the voice of Danielle as protagonists.

The best moments result from the combination of an obviously rock attitude, but inserted in new sounds. “Now I’m In It” achieves that balance in which even the samples and beats fit together with the guitars.

The change turned out for them, it does not feel forced and we even feel more comfortable in this eclectic version that incorporates the best of the digital and analog worlds, which leaves us with many danceable songs and melancholic and highly thought-out lyrics.

Possibly, a double disc version with the acoustic side removed would have given more coherence to each part of the Women In Music, Part III, but it will be everyone’s perception.

Waiting to see them live again, we leave you a concert that each one put together from their home:

Tracklist of HAIM's Women In Music, Part III

1. Los Angeles

2. The Steps

3. I Know Alone

4. Up from a Dream

5. Gasoline

6. 3 AM

7. Don’t Wanna

8. Another Try

9. Leaning on You

10. I’ve Been Down

11. Man from the Magazine

12. All That Ever Mattered

13. FUBT

14. Now I’m In It

15. Hallelujah

16. Summer Girl