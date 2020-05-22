Upon initiating the quarantine, Haim told us that he would delay the release of his next album Women In Music Pt. III. Then they regretted it and far from delaying its release, they went ahead and released “I Know Alone.” Now they reaffirm their emotions for releasing their third studio album with their latest and new single “Don’t Wanna”.

Although the single sounds like sunshine and good cheer, “Don’t Wanna” is about saving a relationship that has not worked. Danielle Haim sings that she doesn’t want to give up yet. The Haim leader produced the song with the help of Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid.

Even with the pandemic locking them up in their homes, the sisters’ band has been busy promoting the album, having previously shared “Summer Girl” and “The Steps”, among others. A few weeks ago HAIM was also activated by doing a bedroom session on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Haim releases his new single “I Know Alone” and brings forward the date of his new album

To announce that they were returning as soon as possible, at the release of “I Know Alone,” they spoke to Zane Lowe on Apple Music. “Things were changing so fast that when we were supposed to release our album, it didn’t seem like the right time to do it.”Alana Haim said.

So we ended up moving our release date to the end of this summer. And now that it seems that we are stuck in this new normal life of strange quarantine. But now we really just want to change that and we’re going to give you ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ on June 26. ”

As we wait for June 26 to arrive, it is time to enjoy for the last time what the California sisters have in store for us. Listen here “Don’t Wanna”:

Watch on YouTube

