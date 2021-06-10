Hailstorm ‘pint’ de blanco Atizapán, Metepec and Ecatepec

MEXICO CITY.- The hailstorm that fell this Wednesday covered the streets of municipalities such as Atizapán, Ecatepec and Metepec in the State of Mexico in white.

Through social networks, users shared images and videos of the roads completely covered by hail, which also caused floods.

Internet users also shared photographs showing that the hail that fell on this day was large.

Through its Twitter account, Conagua Clima indicated that for the next few hours the storms, gusts of wind of 45 kilometers per hour and hail fall in the municipalities of the State of Mexico will continue.

Drivers traveling on the Mexico-Toluca and Mexico-Cuernavaca highway were also alerted.

The #Rains will continue in localities of # EdoMéx,

Mexico-Toluca and Mexico-Cuernavaca highway sections,

and light rains in the municipalities of the #CDMX: Cuajimalpa, Magdalena Contreras, Álvaro Obregón, Tlalpan, Miguel Hidalgo and Azcapotzalco. pic.twitter.com/2cBtpIC035 – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 10, 2021

This is how the hail surprised users of social networks:

This is the #Hail this afternoon in Atizapán, # EdoMéx

Images from @davidlh and @webcamsdemexico. https://t.co/9jrS3cVULe – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 10, 2021

#hail

This happened in Metepec, near Plaza las Américas. Be very careful and that everyone is well. PS: if it costs you nothing to support street animals or homeless people, please do so! pic.twitter.com/TlQ6J1IJh0 – Super Rulatzo (@ rulotwitt008) June 10, 2021

Via @The_Bronza: #Granizada in Ecatepec, I suppose the subway will go very slow. # EdoMex #granizo pic.twitter.com/lmQQslj3me – Webcams from Mexico (@webcamsdemexico) June 9, 2021

#AMxInforma || There is strong #Rain with a fall of #Hail in the municipality of #Metepec, # Edoméx. || Networks # AgenciaMxNoticias pic.twitter.com/2vYt2o0thk – Mexiquense News Agency (@AMXNoticias) June 9, 2021

See the size of the #granizo that fell today in #Toluca pic.twitter.com/4unDBa1ZcT – Ciro Estrada Lechuga (@ciroestrada) June 10, 2021

