Hailey Bieber’s Latest Fashion Moment Redefines Spring Style

While Hailey is known for making style statements — both on and off the red carpet — she recently opened up about how “invasive” paparazzi can be when photographing her fashion moments.

“Paparazzi are such an interesting thing to me because I really don’t understand it and I feel it’s a really weird, invasive thing,” she told TikToker Dixie D’Amelio on her YouTube series The Early Late Show on April 11. “What I understand is people trying to capture clothing and get these outfits shots, because that’s good for the people who designed the clothes and for the stylists, that I understand.”

However, Hailey explained there are times when paparazzi take things too far, as she remembered a time when she was out with Justin Bieber.

“I was leaving a place with my husband, and we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on either side of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle,” she recalled. “I was wearing a really short skirt, so when we got in the car I was like, ‘I feel like it’s a tricky angle because I’m concerned they would have shot up my skirt.’ Like, what else are you going to see? “