Hailey Bieber says she doesn’t want to pose without clothes, but she respects women who like to do it

Like her famous husband, Hailey Bieber has spoken often about her Christian faith and her relationship with GodBut not so much about how her religious values ​​affect her career in the fashion world. Now the 24-year-old has revealed that she sets certain limits in her professional career and, unlike many of her professional colleagues, she would never consider participating in a photoshoot that involved getting naked.

“Sometimes, for my work, I have to show some or a lot of skin and pose in underwear or lingerie. And people always say: ‘Well that’s not a good representation because you don’t show modesty’“, Has revealed on his YouTube channel in which the program ‘A Conversation With’ is broadcast.

In the latest installment, the model has had the opportunity to chat with actress Yvonne Orji – known for her role in the series ‘Insecure’ – and both agree that they would never openly show their breasts to the cameras.

“I think I have taken a position,” said Hailey. “I would never want to be photographed naked, but women who are comfortable doing it have my full respect.”

Ugly insults and rejection, that has been received by Adamari López on Hoy Día’s Instagram