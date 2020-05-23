“data-reactid =” 25 “>” This photo on the right has nothing to do with my current appearance, so if you are going to compare images of me from when I was 13 with those of now that I am 23, at least use photos they are not so edited, “said the star of the catwalks through Instagram.

“data-reactid =” 26 “> In addition to stating that she has never” touched her face “, Hailey has had to explain that many of the professional snapshots that, with her as the protagonist, populate the covers of magazines have been seen enhanced either with the tools of digital photography or through effective makeup techniques, so he has recommended his detractors to inform themselves properly before launching such accusations on her.

“It is not easy, really. Justin knows that I find it very hard because of the things people say and the way comparisons are always made … In that sense, they have made me feel less woman. I think that When someone has so much to say, or tries so hard to make others feel worse, it’s because they’re having a hard time deep down. It helps me remember that those people are probably dealing with their own problems, “Hailey told her series. documentary film.