So much so, that regardless of her almost two years as husband and wife, Hailey feels that every day" she learns something new "from Justin and the ins and outs of their intense relationship." I have the impression that we are still in that phase of getting to know each other in depth, every day I learn something new, "he directs the interpreter during an entertaining game game 'Jenga'.

As if that were not enough, Alec Baldwin's niece hopes that this dynamic will remain unchanged throughout her entire life, to the point that she aspires to enjoy a new adventure every day at less until both reach a hundred years of life. "That is my goal in this marriage, to reach 100 with the feeling that every day we learn something new from each other," he added.

“It is not easy, really. Justin knows that I find it very hard because of the things people say and the way comparisons are always made … In that sense, they have made me feel less woman. I think that When someone has so much to say, or tries so hard to make others feel worse, it is because deep down they are having a hard time. It helps to remember that these people are probably dealing with their own problems, “the young woman acknowledged.