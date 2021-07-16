Hailey Bieber denies her husband Justin yelled at her in Las Vegas

Although on different occasions Justin has been caught with dubious behavior towards his wife, Hailey always comes to his defense.

A few days ago, Hailey Baldwin Bieber and her husband Justin were in Las Vegas due to an appearance that the singer had during the Diplo show at the Wynn of the city that never sleeps.

This might seem entirely normal in the couple’s routine, but things got out of context due to a video of an euphoric Justin making emphatic gestures while addressing Hailey. His reaction went viral and word immediately spread that Justin had publicly yelled at his wife, but Hailey has already clarified the situation.

Justin stayed in Los Angeles, but Hailey traveled to Venice to appear at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show, where she wore a black velvet jumpsuit that fitted her silhouette while sending a message to those who remained concerned about Justin’s alleged attitude toward her.

In her stories, Hailey shared a photo where she appears kissing her husband and narrates that the weekend was great and full of love. The model closed the topic by asking her followers “not to feed negative things”; Later, some of Justin’s fans explained that the singer had simply walked off the stage excitedly and was chatting effusively with Hailey, so it seemed that he had yelled at her, but had not committed any assault.