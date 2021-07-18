Hailey Bieber breaks silence after video of Justin yelling at her

Yep. Hailey Bieber breaks the silence after video of Justin yelling at her, that is a headline that came up because Hailey has posted a message regarding the latest reports.

DailyMail has Hailey seen “for the first time” since the video surfaced of her husband yelling at her. Something that the singer’s fans denied, saying that he did not yell at his wife, he was just “excited” telling Hailey something … he had a lot of adrenaline, ok?

Well, Hailey wrote that she had the best time surrounded by a lot of love. “Any other story out there is beyond false. Don’t feed the negative nonsense. “

The 24-year-old model is currently in Venice while Justin ‘the screaming’ is in Los Angeles, but the girl took her time to say how wonderful she spent the weekend with her husband, posting a photo of them kissing. Muah!

So, Hailey Bieber breaks the silence after video of Justin yelling at her. HA! I love those dramatic headlines.

