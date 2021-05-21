Hailey Bieber and her style marathon

If you were looking for inspiration to update your wardrobe, take note of all the looks that Hailey walked in just 3 days.

This week, Hailey Bieber showed off her fashionista credentials by going out in New York three days in a row in 5 outfits that we love and inspire us. Do not miss all the details of his incredible style marathon.

On Sunday, Hailey looked cool and stylish in Bottega Veneta high-waisted cargo pants with a cute triangle belt, added a black Akire Sport crop top, and made a leather trench coat from the fall collection work perfectly for spring. Courreges winter, along with some delicate thin strappy sandals by Femme and her favorite Pouch by Bottega Veneta in purple.

Later, the 24-year-old model offered us a fresh look within the monochrome look by choosing an outfit that is not based on repeating the same color, but on playing within the same range, in this case that of orange.

Hailey chose a halter mini dress from LHD, a straight cut jacket from Acne Studios, again under her arm the popular Bottega Veneta Pouch, the same strappy sandals from Femme in another color and tinted lenses from DMY BY DMY.

On Monday, Justin Bieber’s beautiful wife flaunted her stunning legs in a low-cut black minidress from Bec + Bridge, added flair with a loose-fit shiny black leather boxy blazer and square shoulder straps from Acne Studios, simple sandals from Giuseppe. Zanotti in black and Gentle Monster lenses.

To finish her ideal romantic evening outfit with a pop of color, Hailey once again clung to Bottega Veneta’s adorable Pouch, this time in bright green.

That same day, and without letting go of her spectacular green Bottega Veneta bag, Hailey once again ventured into NY with a phenomenal look suitable for every day. The new “it girl” opted for some dark and loose jeans from Acne Studios, a multicolored cardigan from the very cheerful designer Ashley Williams, with nothing underneath, and some retro Nike Jordan 1 tennis shoes to match her bag.

As accessories, she chose black Saint Laurent lenses and a leather “bucket” style hat from Prada, which continues to be a trend among celebrities.

On Tuesday, the young model wore one of the looks that she knows how to wear more easily, the perfect mix between business and casual, with a retro air. Hailey wore a gray striped Mannei suit, comprised of dress pants and a short blazer with shoulder pads. To cut the elegance, La Bieber opted for a basic white T-shirt and New Balance x Aimé Leon Dore model 550 sneakers in gray and white; She added a feminine touch with her Gentle Monster glasses and a cream leather Advene bag.

Hailey Bieber closed her look with a blue Freedom of Space cap with the phrase “For your pleasure” (for your pleasure), which superbly summed up how we felt after the fashion show she gave us this week.