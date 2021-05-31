Hailey Baptiste wins at Roland-Garros sixty-fourth finals

05/31/2021

On at 16:00 CEST

Hailey baptiste, American, number 203 in the WTA, won the Roland-Garros final in one hour and fourteen minutes by 6-1 and 6-4 to the russian tennis player Anna Blinkova, number 77 of the WTA. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the 30th finals.

The Russian player managed to break serve on one occasion, while the American player managed it 4 times. In addition, Baptiste had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 65% of the service points, while his rival obtained a 47% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 47% of the points to the serve.

In the thirtieth final, Baptiste will face the winner of the match in which the American will face Sofia kenin and the Latvian tennis player Jelena Ostapenko.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay. In this competition a total of 238 players are presented and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and the invited players.