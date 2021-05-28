Hailey Baptiste defeats Julia Grabher in the qualifying round

05/28/2021

21:15 CEST

Hailey baptiste, American, number 202 of the WTA, won in two hours and seven minutes by 3-6, 7-5 and 6-3 to Julia Grabher, Austrian tennis player, number 194 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to get to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The Austrian managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, while the American tennis player, for her part, managed it 6 times. In addition, Baptiste had a 60% first serve and committed 7 double faults, managing to win 59% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 73% effectiveness, made 10 double faults and won 55% of the points. to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, in this phase of the competition 239 tennis players face, of which 111 go to the final among those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous qualification phase and those invited. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.