Hailee Steinfled shares her excitement for being Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

Coinciding with that “Hawkeye” has reached a new height in its development, come a handful of statements from the actress co-star Hailee steinfeld. With this series, we have the debut of the young actress in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and possibly the beginning of a long career as the new Hawkeye, an identity that she will assume after the events that we see throughout these episodes.

The May issue of SFX magazine includes statements by the actress in which she makes valuation of your time participating in the Marvel series. Obviously, all are good words, sharing the emotion he experienced and explaining that, for example, thanks to his work in television fiction, he learned archery.

Steinfeld relates that joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe through “Hawkeye” has been “A wonderful experience so far, another roller coaster, to say the least” for her. It further acknowledges that it has been “exciting” play Kate Bishop.

The actress admits that she has always read comics. He evidently read comics to catch up on the characters’ history, but admits that “he has always liked comics” being a “very visual person”, adding that he has been “discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in [los cómics] and that we are bringing to life in the series ”.

Steinfeld also talked about how he likes to join a universe that already exists because of his “endless amounts of references and information “. He also said that “it is always exciting to see what filmmakers decide to take from what we know and turn it into what it becomes.”

Finally, when asked if she has become a fan of archery, the actress highlights the benefits of this sport that she says she would never have started practicing had it not been for the series.

As for the bow and arrow, I’m pretty good! Hailee Steinfeld says. “And I’ll say it’s something I really enjoy.” I had never caught a bow before on this project. It is a sport that anyone can practice and start at any time in their life. Y it’s truly therapeutic and truly amazing. It’s not something I would have ever imagined doing. But here I am. And I love it.

The Marvel series does not yet have a firm release date, although it is expected later this year on Disney +

Via information | SFX Magazine | Twitter



