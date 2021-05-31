Hailee Steinfeld reveals how she catches up with Marvel comics

Share

Actress Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe series Hawkeye.

The model, actress, singer and songwriter Hailee steinfeld has taken a big step in his film career by signing for Marvel studios, since it will star in one of the most anticipated series of all. Is about Hawkeye where the character of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) will pass the baton to the newcomer Kate bishop. In the leaked images we can see how they will wear costumes similar to the comics and also, there will be a lot of action and battles against ninjas with a very fierce appearance.

Hailee steinfeld confirmed that he has been reading comics to catch up on the previous history of Marvel characters. She admitted that she has “always liked comics” for being a “very visual person”, adding that she has been “discovering these elements of Kate Bishop that are in the comics and that we will be able to see in the show, and other elements. from the comics ”.

The actress Hailee steinfeld He also talked about how he loves to join a universe that already exists because of its “infinite amounts of referrals and information.” He also said that “it’s always exciting to see what filmmakers choose to take from what we know and turn it into what it becomes.”

What will the series be about?

For now we have few details of what we will see in the program. But it is clear that Clint burton will pass the witness to Kate bishop to become the new heroine of Marvel studios. We could also get to see Threw out and even the formation of Avengers West Coast or the Young Avengers. They have also ensured that it will have a lot of action and a great cast where they stand out Jeremy renner like Clint Barton, Hailee steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Florence pugh like Yelena Belova, Alaqua cox as Maya Lopez, Tony dalton like Jack Duquesne, Vera farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee like Kazi and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The series of Hawk Eye will arrive at the end of 2021 to Disney Plus.

Share