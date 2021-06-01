Hailee Steinfeld in love with archery thanks to Hawkeye

Star Hailee Steinfeld says she fell in love with archery while preparing for her role on the Disney + series, Hawkeye

Despite his debut as the original sixth Avenger, the Hawkeye character played by Jeremy Renner had yet to find his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For several years, fans wondered if Hawkeye would ever get a chance to shine in his own solo project. But it wasn’t until the arrival of Disney + that the opportunity presented itself for the underused character, as Marvel found the streaming platform to be the perfect medium for telling the story alone.

Production on the series did not begin until December 2020, delayed due to the global COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. At the moment, the series has already finished filming, with plans to launch later this year.

Although the upcoming series places Renner under a well-deserved spotlight, his character won’t be completely alone in the series. Of course, several characters from the comics will appear in it, including Maya Lopez / Echo, Jack Duquesne / Swordsman, and Yelena Belova / Black Widow. But the other lead will only be played by actress Hailee Steinfeld, who will play Kate Bishop, Barton’s protégé and possibly her successor. Steinfeld was a popular choice for the role even before her casting was announced. So far, there have been a few images of Steinfeld in Kate Bishop’s outfit, many of which have come from leaked photos from the shoot.

In love with archery

While the actress hasn’t had many opportunities to show off her skills, Steinfeld has already confessed her love for archery, admitting that she has become an expert in the sport. In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Steinfeld talked about how she prepared for her role as Kate in Hawkeye and briefly talked about reading the comics to get acquainted with her character’s history, but mostly, she talked about practicing archery for the series, a sport he has fallen in love with.

When it comes to the bow and arrow, I’m pretty good! And I’ll say it’s something that I really enjoy. It is not something that has used a bow, before this project. It is, something that I definitely recommend: it is a sport that anyone can practice and start at any time in their life. And it is truly therapeutic and simply amazing. It’s not something I would have never seen myself doing. But here I am! And I love it.

In addition to archery, Steinfeld will also be involved in several other action-packed sequences in Hawkeye, including a thrilling vehicle chase. His character will also accompany Barton on his missions against the infamous Tracksuit Draculas as he helps him rescue Lucky, also known as Pizza Dog, from his clutches. At the moment, it’s not very clear how Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop arc will play out in the series. But when it comes to the character’s future, Steinfeld will reprise her role at multiple MCU properties after Hawkeye, as the actress has signed a contract for multiple projects with the studio.

With Steinfeld’s confession of his admiration for archery, anticipation for the series has only increased. Fans are eager to see Steinfeld as Kate Bishop in the series dressed in a costume and her signature bow and arrow, which stay true to the character’s traditional comic book look. Aside from that, many are also hoping to see the actress star in a Young Avengers movie, which could be on the horizon given the MCU is planned until 2027. Now Steinfeld’s comments on archery are sure to give an additional boost to the game. Kate Bishop’s popularity as fans become curious to see the star dazzle in a series that promises plenty of action.

Hawkeye is coming to Disney + later this year. Don’t miss the Marvel Studios series and movies available on Disneyplus.com