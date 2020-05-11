Share

Theoretically, Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop in the Hawkeye (Hawkeye) Marvel series, but we haven’t known anything about the project for a long time.

Hailee Steinfeld is reportedly still the best choice to play Kate Bishop in the upcoming Marvel series, where she allegedly cast the Hawkeye legacy. But her commitments to Apple TV’s Dickinson apparently remain a problem.

Still, for now there are few details about this Marvel series, but it is clear that if the film studio wants Hailee Steinfeld for the role, they will make it work. The Bumblebee star seems to fit perfectly with the new Hawkeye of the Cinematic Universe, making it hard to imagine another actress on the Disney + platform show anymore.

During a recent interview, Hailee Steinfeld was asked about her involvement in the Hawkeye series, and she chose her words carefully… She also used what some might argue is a rather strange excuse.

“You know, right now, I’m going to tell you that music is where my head is,” actress Hailee Steinfeld replied, completely dodging the question. “That’s what I’m focused on … That’s what is occupying my brain right now.” That is an effective way to neither confirm nor deny your participation. So we can begin to doubt if the agreement was closed.

The film studio has to fight the pandemic.

They had several Disney + movies and series scheduled, which have been stopped because of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus. So they’re looking forward to it all happening and continuing filming for WandaVision, Loki, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Let’s also hope that soon they will give us good news and confirm the series of Hawkeye with the actress Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop.

