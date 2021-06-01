Hailee Steinfeld compared reading Marvel comics to reading Emily Dickinson’s poetry – Tomatazos

One of the best strategies to attract Disney Plus subscribers was to create series that are canonically part of the MCU and that have been exploring stories of characters that we have seen on the big screen that have not had their own movie. This has been the case with Wanda, Vision, Falcon and Bucky. In a very short time we will be able to see Loki and later this year Hawkeye will be released.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Something that has excited fans of the first two Marvel series on that streaming service is that they have allowed us to see members of the Young Avengers. In WandaVision – 95% we were able to see Wanda’s children, Billy and Tommy, with everything and superpowers. In Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97% got to see Patriot / Eli Bradley. We do not know if in Loki one is going to appear, nor in Ms. Marvel, but there are those who think that she could be part of some version of the team that may appear in the MCU. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it is already confirmed that we are going to see America Chavez. Before that movie is released we will get to see another member of that team: Kate Bishop. In a couple of Avengers movies we had already seen Hawkeye’s daughter, but in the series centered on her father she will be played by Hailee Steinfeld.

The May issue of SFX Magazine focuses on Hawkeye. For this reason, in the magazine they decided to interview the actress who will play Kate Bishop from now on in the MCU. The actress revealed that she has been reading Marvel comics and talked about how they are helping her prepare for the role. With that said, he also said two interesting and unexpected things. The first is that he compared Marvel comics to the poetry of Emily Dickinson, whose verses are considered one of the best in English. The second is that she is intimidated by books over 200-250 pages and it is one of the reasons she loves comics.

Continue reading: Echo will have spin-off series after its appearance in Hawkeye

As far as the comics go, yeah [los he estado leyendo]. Again, it’s a bit like Emily [Dickinson] and his poetry: it is having this world of unlimited information. I have always loved comics. I’ve always been a very visual person and a large book that’s over 200-250 pages has always seemed intimidating to me, so comics have always been something that has caught my eye because of their visual aspect. So I’ve had a lot of fun reading these comics and going through them to discover those elements of Kate Bishop that are in them that we are going to bring to life in the TV series, and other elements of the comics.

Of course, it must be taken into account that he mentioned Emily Dickinson because she brings to life the great poet on the Dickinson – 100% Apple Plus series and is an executive producer on it.

Going back to the Young Avengers thing, a few months ago Kevin Feige was asked if the Phase 4 movies and series are intended to culminate in the introduction of this team of young heroes. As is his custom, he did not respond with either a yes or a no, but he left open the possibility that this team, or a version of it, could appear on the screen:

As a fan of comics, anything in them will always be our inspiration and our guide. In what form and how they appear, always defying expectations, it is part of the fun along with meeting them. But yes, you can certainly notice that in Phase 4 there are introductions of all kinds of characters whose possibilities are endless. Now, everyone at Marvel Studios feels like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and performers arrive and we tell them they are part of a larger universe. Now they have to do the work necessary to build their own audience. I’m happy to say that everyone here, where I am sitting now, is doing things wonderfully and I can’t wait to show you the world.

Do not miss: Captain America 4: Sharon Carter’s character will be modified due to fan response