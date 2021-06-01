“Hail the size of golf balls”, flooded areas … DANA wreaks havoc in various parts of Spain

The month of June welcomes between showers and hail, which keep several communities of the northeast peninsular quadrant and also other areas of the northern and eastern thirds, as well as the Balearic Islands, in orange and yellow alerts. Meteorological phenomena that are the result of a DANA that comes from the north of the Canary Islands.

Apart from the intense rains and strong storms already warned by Civil Protection, it was also expected that during this day the stormy activity could be accompanied by hail or hail and strong gusts of wind, both in Aragon as in the provinces of Cuenca and Guadalajara, in Castilla la Mancha.

Both remain at significant risk (Orange alert), precisely because of these precipitations, and there are also other twelve autonomies on risk alert (yellow), as reported by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

Forecasts that, for now, have been fulfilled. Images have not been slow to appear on social networks of spectacular hailstorms and surprisingly large hailstones in Murcia, Ávila, Valencia and other territories.

A citizen of El Rebollar (Valencia) has shared a video in which you can see how the hailstones fall hard. This has also been done by another in Campo Arcís, pointing out that “They were the size of golf balls.”

Murcia it also left shocking images. In the town of San Javier the hail has fallen hard, leaving ice balls of almost three centimeters in diameter.

The province of Alava it has been one of the most affected. Hail stones have covered the fields and streets in white, after a strong storm rained down on several towns, some of which have seen even its main roads affected.