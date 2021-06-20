in World

Hail in Coyoacán; forecast storms in at least 7 more municipalities

MEXICO CITY.- This Sunday afternoon rain with hail is reported in the Coyoacán mayor’s office.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) reported that the rainy area can reach mayors such as Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón.

While the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported through its Twitter account that scattered rains are expected in seven capital city halls and storms in 12 Mexican municipalities.

The mayoralties on alert between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. are: Cuajimalpa, Álvaro Obregón, Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan, Tláhuac, Xochimilco and Milpa Alta.

While the municipalities of the State of Mexico that expect adverse weather conditions are: Almoloya de Juárez, Zinacantepec, Toluca, Lerma, Xacatlaco, Ocoyoacac, Ixthahuaca, Teotihuacán, Texococ, Chalco, Ixtapaluca and Amecameca.

Recommendations to face the rains:

