Hail in Coyoacán; forecast storms in at least 7 more municipalities

MEXICO CITY.- This Sunday afternoon rain with hail is reported in the Coyoacán mayor’s office.

The Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City (SGIRPC) reported that the rainy area can reach mayors such as Benito Juárez and Álvaro Obregón.

An area of ​​#spray is observed over @Alcaldia_Coy; In the next hour you can reach the demarcations of @BJAlcaldia and @AlcaldiaAO. Stay informed. #PrognosisOfTime #Prevention isOurForce pic.twitter.com/tuNTW81ha7 – Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 20, 2021

While the National Water Commission (Conagua) reported through its Twitter account that scattered rains are expected in seven capital city halls and storms in 12 Mexican municipalities.

The mayoralties on alert between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. are: Cuajimalpa, Álvaro Obregón, Magdalena Contreras, Tlalpan, Tláhuac, Xochimilco and Milpa Alta.

While the municipalities of the State of Mexico that expect adverse weather conditions are: Almoloya de Juárez, Zinacantepec, Toluca, Lerma, Xacatlaco, Ocoyoacac, Ixthahuaca, Teotihuacán, Texococ, Chalco, Ixtapaluca and Amecameca.

For the central states of # Mexico, #Rains are forecast for the next 3 hours. The states where the rainfall will be presented and their locations are mentioned in the graph pic.twitter.com/79icrFhKdD – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 20, 2021

Recommendations to face the rains:

If your house floods after the rains, follow our recommendations: Check the roof, gas and electrical installations.

Beware of stepping on or touching downed power lines.

Clean and disinfect the affected areas with chlorine. # LaPrentaciónEsNuestraFuerza pic.twitter.com/IIFKR3XEUe – Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and PC (@SGIRPC_CDMX) June 20, 2021

